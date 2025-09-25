Whitchurch police team returns 'home' to town council offices in historic station

The move will "support local policing and deliver greater value for taxpayers’ money", ensuring the team retains a dedicated space of "the right size", West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said.

The team had been based on a site at Whitchurch Community Hospital, but will now join Whitchurch Town Council at the Old Police Station on Station Road.

Mike McDonald of Whitchurch Town Council, mayor of Whitchurch Councillor Rose Hall, deputy PCC Marc Bayliss, Sergeant Liam Heathcote and Councillor Andy Hall

The historic building, which dates back to 1860, was sold by the force in 2019.

Last year the building became the new Town Hall and Community Hub, after the town's civic centre closed due to structural issues.

In a joint statement, Whitchurch mayor Councillor Rose Hall and town council proper officer Mike McDonald said: “We have a long history of working closely with our local Safer Neighbourhood Team and the PCC, so it is a pleasure to be able to welcome them 'home' to the Old Police Station, which we are proud to call our Town Hall and Community Hub.

“The move is something we have been working on, collaboratively, for some time, so it is great to finally see it come to fruition.

"The team will benefit from reduced costs and an accessible, independent workspace, which will ultimately prove beneficial to residents.”

Shropshire’s local policing commander, Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale, added: "We are pleased to have identified a new base for Whitchurch’s safer neighbourhood team, which will allow the team to maintain relationships with the local community as well as continue to protect them.

“It’s vital our officers are where they need to be to help prevent crime and reassure our communities, and continuing to have a site in the heart of the Whitchurch community is part of our neighbourhood policing promise.”

PCC John Campion said: “With a large police estate in West Mercia, it’s vital we continually review our assets and agreements to ensure they deliver value for money and support frontline policing.

“This relocation in Whitchurch is a positive step forward - maintaining the level of service the public rightly expects, providing a space that meets the operational needs of the force, and contributing to our wider efforts to ensure every penny of taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.”