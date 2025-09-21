Leaping to help save lives: Mother and son skydive to support Shropshire hospital research

Mandy Carnahan and her son Harry leapt from a plane at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch on Thursday (September 18), all in support of the Research and Innovation (R&I) department at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Their high-flying challenge was made all the more special as it coincided with Harry’s 21st birthday - a milestone marked in truly unforgettable fashion.

The duo have already raised £400, surpassing their original £300 target, and are hoping to attract even more donations to support vital medical research at the county's hospital trust.

Mandy said: "We are raising money for the Research and Innovation (R&I) department at SaTH to enable more research to be done for our patients. R&I currently has over 50 research studies open across a range of conditions and we would really like to be able to do more.

Pic: SaTH

"Funds raised support patient events, funding for development of research ideas within SaTH, as well as vital equipment to ensure we can participate in cutting-edge hosted research.

"Harry and I thought jumping out of a perfectly serviceable aeroplane might attract attention - we did it on Harry's 21st birthday! The jump is all paid for, so any money raised goes directly to the charity. Any support for us would be very much appreciated."

The hospital trust’s Research and Innovation department comprises 32 staff members, including teams specialising in oncology, haematology, women’s and children’s health, along with governance and admin support.

Spread across both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, they deliver vital research across a wide range of patient areas.

"Mandy and Harry’s skydive is not only a thrilling adventure but also a significant contribution to our ongoing research efforts," said Head of Research and Innovation at SaTH, Jo Sawyer.

"Every penny raised will help us expand our studies and improve patient outcomes. We are immensely grateful for their support and courage."

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, added: "This fundraiser highlights the incredible community spirit and dedication of individuals like Mandy and Harry. Their efforts will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and the future of healthcare within SaTH. We encourage everyone to support this cause."

