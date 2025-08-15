'Unattended bonfire' sparks large blaze near A49 near Whitchurch

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A49 Whitchurch Road at around 5.30pm on Friday, following reports of a roadside fire.

Crews from Market Drayton, Prees, Wem and Whitchurch were sent to the scene of the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the fire involved around 400m of grass and undergrowth which had been sparked by an "unattended bonfire".

The A49 Whitchurch Road. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the teams extinguished the fire using an extended hosereel jet and a fogging unit.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received by 6.40pm.