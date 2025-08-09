Multiple fire crews rush to blaze involving 100 metres of hedging near Whitchurch

At 1.10pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a fire in the open on Hollins Lane near Whitchurch.

Three fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch to the scene. An operations officer was also sent to the incident.

Latest reports from the fire service said crews are tackling a blaze involving approximately 100 metres of hedgerow.

A bonfire is believed to have spread to the hedge.

Firefighters have used four hose reel jets and fire dogging from the incident support unit to tackle the fire.

Crews remain at the scene.