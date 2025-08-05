'The future of our rural Shropshire community is endangered': Locals react to plans for 190 new homes in their market town

Whitchurch residents have spoken out against plans to build 190 new homes on the outskirts of town after they were unveiled last month.

The new development by Castle Green Homes would be built off Chester Road near the A41 and include 2.35 hectares (5.8 acres) of open space and play areas.

The site was included in Shropshire Council's most recent draft local plan, a document that dictates where houses and other developments can be built over a certain number of years.

While the plan was effectively scrapped after government planning inspectors raised serious concerns, the developers argue that the principle of development on the site is "firmly established".

But some locals don't seem to agree, with several of them now having taken to the council's planning portal to lodge their objections.