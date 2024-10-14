Firefighters called to two car fires in the space of five minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews attended two incidents – at Pontesbury and Whitchurch.

The first was at Pontesbury at around 11.30pm yesterday, where crews were alerted to a fire involving an SUV on the A488 at Lea Cross.

The police and one crew from Pontesbury attended, using a jet and wearing breathing equipment to deal with the incident, which was declared over at around 12.15am.

According to the fire service the second incident happened around 11.35pm on the A525 at Redbrook Maelor.

Whitchurch firefighters were called to help colleagues from North Wales Fire Service after reports of a car fire.

They incident was declared over at around 12.23am.