More changes for Whitchurch McDonald's after refurbishment plans approved

The fast-food giant's chain in Whitchurch on the A41 Wrexham Road by-pass will be getting electric charging points if its application is successful.

It comes after the restaurant was given the green light for a refurbishment including doors, windows and drive-thru booths in July.

This latest application is for two vehicle charging points and ancillary equipment within the car park.