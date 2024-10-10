More changes for Whitchurch McDonald's after refurbishment plans approved
A McDonald's in Shropshire which was approved for a major overhaul has lodged plans for more changes.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fast-food giant's chain in Whitchurch on the A41 Wrexham Road by-pass will be getting electric charging points if its application is successful.
It comes after the restaurant was given the green light for a refurbishment including doors, windows and drive-thru booths in July.
This latest application is for two vehicle charging points and ancillary equipment within the car park.