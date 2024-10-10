Former cop admits misconduct over 'inappropriate contact' with female criminal suspect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nicholas Peacock, 40, from Victoria Road, Market Drayton, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre – this morning.

The former West Mercia Police officer, who resigned in March, pleaded guilty to one charge of misconduct in a public office at Whitchurch between February 2, 2022, and April 26, 2022.

The particulars of the offence admitted by Peacock state that he abused the public trust by "engaging in inappropriate contact with a suspect in a criminal allegation of assault", and "closing the investigation without properly investigating the allegation".

Judge John Butterfield KC, adjourned the case for medical reports ahead of a sentencing hearing on November 22.

Judge Butterfield warned the former police officer to co-operate with the authors of the reports, adding that 'all options' would be open for the sentence.

He said: "I am not giving you any promises of how you will be dealt with. All options will remain open.

"It is simply so there can be the appropriate amount of information about you when sentencing takes place."