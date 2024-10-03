11-year-old student who beat cancer wins prestigious award for bravery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charlie Sambrook, a former pupil at Tilstock CE Primary School and Nursery, near Whitchurch, has been honoured with the award for bravery at the BBC Make a Difference Awards this year.

After being diagnosed with cancer at the age of three, Charlie endured numerous surgeries and treatments, and relied on a wheelchair for mobility during his recovery stage after joining the school.

The youngster has used his strength, positivity and determination to make a recovery that continues to inspire his classmates and teachers.

Moreover, the 11-year-old gained national attention and captured hearts after sending a heartfelt message of support to King Charles III following His Majesty's cancer diagnosis.

Charlie with the Whitchurch Mayor

The letter featured in a thank you video from the royal household and was viewed worldwide sparking widespread admiration of his bravery. Charlie also received a letter back during March - outlining the monarch's thanks.

The now pupil of Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch was invited onto BBC Breakfast to share his story with Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, and also appeared on BBC Radio Shropshire and Midlands Today.

He was recognised at the BBC Make a Difference Awards ceremony on Friday, September 20 at The Anstice Hall after being nominated by Tilstock CE Primary School's headteacher, Rowena Kaminski, who was immensely proud.

Charlie and headteacher Rowena Kaminski at Tilstock CE Primary School

She said: "We are beyond proud of Charlie. His journey has been incredibly challenging, but through it all, he has shown immense courage and compassion. His strength of character and resilience are truly inspirational."

Whitchurch Mayor Andy Hall also attended the event, and praised Charlie for his resilience.

"Charlie's bravery and compassion have inspired our entire community," said the town's Mayor. "His journey is a testament to the power of hope and determination, and we are all immensely proud of his achievements. He has truly shown what it means to make a difference."