Firefighters sent to farm machinery blaze in north Shropshire

Firefighters were called to Fauls, near Whitchurch, shortly after 10am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On Wednesday, October 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Whitchurch.

"Small fire in engine compartment of large agricultural vehicle. Crews used hose reel jet to fully extinguish fire following action taken by farmer prior to crews' arrival."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Hodnet and Market Drayton. An operations officer was also in attendance.