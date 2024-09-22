Trapped sparrowhawk rescued from roof by firefighters using aerial platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bird was trapped in netting on the roof of a property in Whitchurch's High Street, with its plight reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 6.28pm yesterday.

One crew with the aerial ladder platform, was dispatched to the scene from Shrewsbury.

An update from the fire service said that the crew had helped rescue the bird, using the aerial ladder platform "as a safe working platform to successfully carry out the rescue".

The incident was declared over at around 8pm.