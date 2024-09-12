Whitchurch 'A' road closed after emergency services called to three car crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.24pm reporting the incident on the A41 Chester Road in Whitchurch.

Three fire crews were sent from Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch fire stations as well as police to the scene.

Firefighters used small gear to deal with the collision involving three vehicles and made vehicles 'electrically safe'.

The fire service confirmed that nobody was trapped in any of the vehicles.

West Mercia Police released a post online reporting a road closure on Chester Road at around 5.40pm.

It said: "Please be aware that the Chester Road in Whitchurch, Shropshire, is currently closed whilst emergency services respond to a collision.

"The closure is in place from the Y junction with the B5395 to the roundabout with the Whitchurch Bypass.

"Please find an alternative route and we’ll get the road open again as soon as it is safe to do so."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log states that fire crews were finished at the scene by 4.44pm.

The AA traffic news website reports queuing and traffic saying: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A41 both ways between The Horse and Jockey pub and A49 (Chester Road Roundabout)."