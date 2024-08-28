Shropshire Star
Firefighters rescue person stuck in lift at old folks's flats in Whitchurch

Firefighters had to rescue someone stuck in a lift at an old folks's complex last night.

The incident happened at the St John's Park retirement flats in Whitchurch.

Fire crew used small gear to get the lift open and release the person stuck inside.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9pm on Tuesday, August 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue, persons locked in' in Whitchurch."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Whitchurch.

