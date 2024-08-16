Apartments and jobs showcase for major extra-care facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event in Whitchurch will show the extra-care development being built on the former Pauls Moss site.

The scheme has seen the creation of Hazelwood, a 71-apartment extra-care facility being built by The Wrekin Housing Group to be run by its ShireLiving brand.

The site will offer self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s, along with a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider Whitchurch community.

The new development will also feature a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme.

The drop-in event takes place from 2pm to 5pm Tuesday, September 3, at the Sports Hall at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

An aerial shot of the site.

The event will also provide an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at the scheme, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance.

Attendees can relax with a cup of tea while having a chat with the different teams across the Wrekin Housing Group to find out more about life at Hazelwood.

There is also a chance to book in a visit to the recently completed show apartment, available to view by appointment.

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “This open day will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the homes available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the upcoming vacancies ahead of Hazelwood opening it’s doors later this year.

An aerial shot of the site.

“The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this new scheme at Pauls Moss to the community, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”

People can book an informal chat with the Wrekin Housing Group team by messaging recruitment@wrekin.com.

For details of all the organisation's vacancies visit www.wrekin.com/careers.