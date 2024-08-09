Police issue warning as main road closed in Whitchurch due to broken down lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said there is a full road closure in place on the A40 at Whitchurch, Herefordshire from Stoney Hills to the A4137, near to Budgens.

Police warned at around 6am this morning that the road may be closed for a few hours.

A post from West Mercia Police on X said: "Please be aware that due to a broken down lorry, there is currently a full road closure in place on the A40 at Whitchurch, Herefordshire from Stoney Hills to the A4137, near to Budgens.

"Drivers are urged to find an alternative route as the road may be closed for a few hours."