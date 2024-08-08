Two-car crash on A41 near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision happened at Grindley Brook, northwest of Whitchurch.

No casualties were trapped, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A spokesman said: "At 4.40pm on Thursday, August 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Whitchurch involving two saloon vehicles. No casualties trapped."

One fire engine including the rescue tender was sent to the scene from Whitchurch. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Traffic is showing as clear on the route on The AA's traffic monitoring website.