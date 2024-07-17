‘Don’t forget Whitchurch’: Re-elected MP tells new government

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The town’s main civic space has been closed since September last year after a potentially unstable type of aerated concrete (RAAC) was found to form part of the roof structure of the building, and it was deemed unsafe to open to the public.

In April, Shropshire Council called on the Government for financial help after it was revealed that the building was potentially facing demolition, with repairs deemed uneconomical at a cost of up to £7.6m.

Now, following the general election held earlier this month, Ms Morgan has written to the new Housing and Communities Secretary Angela Rayner in a fresh bid to secure funding for the building’s renovation.

“I’m writing to bring the closure of the Civic Centre in Whitchurch in my constituency to your attention and urge you to consider providing the funding to re-open this crucial community asset,” she said.

“Whitchurch is a sizeable market town with a vibrant community, but which currently has no community space or local services.

“The closure of the Civic Centre has been a serious blow for local rural residents. Local retailers have reported a noticeable drop in footfall since the building was deemed too dangerous to use.

“It is vital that the Civic Centre in Whitchurch receives the necessary funding to re-open so that the community retains this vital asset.”

The Liberal Democrat MP said she would welcome a meeting with the government to discuss the issue.

Shropshire Council have set up a working group to consider options for the future of the building, and held a two-week public consultation on the issue, saying the results would help them how to move forward.

Six options are being considered for the future of the building, which range from replacing the roof structure to complete demolition and redevelopment.