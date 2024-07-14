Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing 18-year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Leonard Hunter was reported missing from his home in the town on Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old was last seen at around 7am near to the Morrison’s Garage in Whitchurch.

It is believed Leonard could still be in the Whitchurch area. Leonard is described as white, of a slim build with light brown hair.

Have you seen Leonard?

Officers, along with Leonard’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts are asked t.o call 01743 264807.