Away it goes: After more than six months this 'no tax' car is taken off the streets
Police have taken away a car that has allegedly had 'no tax' for more than six months.
By David Tooley
Published
Officers seized the VW Golf in Whitchurch on Thursday morning and put it on a truck for safe keeping.
PCSO David Andrew, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This morning Whitchurch SNT seized a VW Golf that was parked on Liverpool Road, Whitchurch, for having no tax for over six months."