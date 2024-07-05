Away it goes: After more than six months this 'no tax' car is taken off the streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers seized the VW Golf in Whitchurch on Thursday morning and put it on a truck for safe keeping.

PCSO David Andrew, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This morning Whitchurch SNT seized a VW Golf that was parked on Liverpool Road, Whitchurch, for having no tax for over six months."