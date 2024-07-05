Shropshire Star
Away it goes: After more than six months this 'no tax' car is taken off the streets

Police have taken away a car that has allegedly had 'no tax' for more than six months.

By David Tooley
Published

Officers seized the VW Golf in Whitchurch on Thursday morning and put it on a truck for safe keeping.

PCSO David Andrew, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This morning Whitchurch SNT seized a VW Golf that was parked on Liverpool Road, Whitchurch, for having no tax for over six months."

