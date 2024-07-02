Town's mayor given a guided tour of development of 546 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new homes at Clockmakers and Talbot Place off Tilstock Road, in Whitchurch, are seeing Barratt Homes building 268 new homes while David Wilson Homes is constructing another 278.

Councillor Andy Hall, the Whitchurch mayor, was taken on a tour of the new community by the developers.

The mayor was able to discuss the progression of Clockmakers and Talbot Place with the Barratt and David Wilson Homes teams, before being given a tour of the show homes and the live construction site.

Councillor Andy Hall officially opening Barratt Homes' show homes at Talbot Place

A ribbon was also cut to mark the official opening of the Talbot Place show homes, which launched earlier in June.

Councillor Andy Hall said: "I was delighted to attend Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Whitchurch to see first-hand this amazing development coming together.

The Mayor of Whitchurch with the David Wilson Homes team at Clockmakers

"Apart from the well-designed homes on offer, I was impressed with the energy-saving technology and award-winning dedication to their industry.

“Whitchurch is a growing, friendly town which is attracting a lot of attention nationally and business investment.

"This development also brings wider benefits financing facilities for sporting organisations and a proposed new school."

The Mayor of Whitchurch with Georgina Hall (L) and Sian Mogg (R) at Clockmakers

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have placed energy efficiency and ecology at the heart of the designs.

Enhanced construction methods bring greater savings for new residents, and solar panels and electric car charging points are available on selected properties.

Surrounded by countryside, Clockmakers and Talbot Place home buyers will be located just a mile from the town centre, bringing a variety of shops, pubs and restaurants within walking distance.

There’s also a 20-minute walk to Whitchurch Train Station, and Telford, Shrewsbury and Stoke-on-Trent are within reach via the A41 and A525.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor of Whitchurch to our development to showcase the progress we’ve made onsite, and we were delighted to officially launch our new show homes.”

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We enjoyed the opportunity to provide the Mayor with an insight into our plans for the development in Whitchurch. We’re looking forward to helping more residents move into the community as it continues to take shape.”

Clockmakers currently offers a selection of three and four bedroom properties with prices starting from £290,000, whilst Talbot Place also has three and four bedroom homes available from £269,995.

For more information about the developments, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Shropshire and David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.