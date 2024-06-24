Firefighters called to Whitchurch kitchen fire caused by burnt food

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.13pm on Monday reporting a house fire in Whitchurch.

Two crews were sent to Talbot Street from Wem and Whitchurch fire stations.

The fire service reported smoke in the property's kitchen, caused by burnt food.

Firefighters dealt with the incident and isolated the oven.

Crews sent their 'stop message' from the scene by 12.27pm.