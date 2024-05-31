Music festival returns to Whitchurch country pub raising cash for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bickerton Poacher, near Whitchurch, is returning with its second Hitchfest event featuring ten top acts from the North West music scene and a host of family attractions in its picturesque grounds off Wrexham Road.

Hitchfest 2024 is taking place on July 13.

Tickets are already selling well for the event which is raising money for Nantwich Lions, St John’s Ambulance and Wirral-based Claire House Children’s Hospice which cares for youngsters from across Cheshire, North Wales and Merseyside.

Landlady Laura Disley, who is organising the event with her sister Molly, said: “People had a good time at last year’s Hitchfest despite the rain so we listened to their feedback and are returning with a festival which is bigger and better.

“Entertainers have been keen to return including some new names and already there are tickets booked for camping and spots are limited.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible for the charities which are close to our hearts and mean a lot to our customers.”

Stage acts already lined up include hugely popular Heather Marie, a renowned Cher, Kylie and Pink tribute who will perform their hits as well a mix of songs from the 80s and 90s.

Joining her will be well-known Merseyside radio presenter DJ Pete Price and Wirral-based covers band The Tone Junkies and Insanity Beach who perform rock classics from Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.

The programme also has a range of acts performing songs from the 80s and 90s as well as current hits.

Attractions will include home-cooked food and beer marquees, donkey rides, bouncy castles, sweet stalls, face-painting and fun fair rides.

The pub is set on the famous Sandstone Trail and campers can stay for one night or the weekend to enjoy a full festival experience and views of the Bickerton Hills.

Friday night will include a warm-up act for campers and Saturday will be the main attraction with a line-up of entertainment from noon til late.

Molly said: “We are blessed with beautiful scenery and grounds which make this the prefect festival destination.

“We are weather-proofing the festival with an entertainment's marquee. Whatever the weather Hitchfest will give festival-goers a chance to see some of the country’s best tribute acts and enjoy a wide range of family activities.”

The name was born out of a ‘just got hitched’ wedding function staged by a singer the sisters know and the event gives them an opportunity to combine what they love doing most - organising a menu of great food and music.

The Bickerton Poacher hosts a popular music night every last Friday of the month. Some of the country's best tribute acts have performed there paying homage to music greats such as Adele, Cilla Black, Rod Stewart and Neil Diamond.

New on the entertainment’s programme is a quiz night on alternate Tuesdays and a karaoke disco on every first Friday of the month.

Since 2018 The Bickerton Poacher has helped raise thousands for Nantwich Lions as a venue for a crowd-pulling bonfire night and fireworks event.

For Hitchfest 2024 tickets and more information go to bickertonpoacher.co.uk/hitchfest