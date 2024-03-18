Plan to convert disused church dating back 211 years into flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council’s planning department has received an application for permission for convert the former United Reformed Church in Dodington into a total of eight apartments.

An application for listed building consent has also been submitted due to the building’s status as Grade II listed.

Under the plans the apartments would be both one and two bedroom.

The proposal shows that some of the pews will be reused as in-apartment furniture, while the gallery and pulpit would be ‘cocooned’ creating a communal space.

The church was originally built in 1813 with additions and alterations in 1815, 1846, 1900 and 1915.

Meanwhile planning permission is also being sought to replace a porch at a former railway station.

The proposal concerns the former Bucknell Railway Station, which is now a home.

Plans could see solar panels added to a back garden if planning officers agree.

The proposal, submitted to Shropshire Council, asks for permission to add solar panels to the rear garden of at: Bench Mark Cottage, at Rookery Lane, Marchamley.

A fire station could be getting a gym unit if proposals are given the green light.

An application to add a single storey modular gym unit to Baschurch Fire Station is being considered by Shropshire Council.

The plan would see the unit added to the site.

The proposal has been “strongly supported” by Baschurch Parish Council which said: “The unit is moderate in scale, doesn’t impact on any neighbouring properties and will support the training of the firefighters so therefore is supporting an excellent cause.”

A home that was damaged by fire could also be replaced if proposals are given the green light.

An applciation asks for permission to build a replacement home at 29 Sycamore Road, Broseley.