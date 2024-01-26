Whitchurch has been without a permanent library since the building was closed in September last year following the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

Following investigations, engineers determined the dangerous concrete is present across the majority of the Whitchurch Civic Centre, with works made all the more complicated by the existence of asbestos throughout the site.

Now Shropshire Council has told library users that it is "doing everything possible" to find alternative accommodation for the service.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We understand the frustration people feel at the loss of the permanent base for our library service following the closure of Whitchurch Civic Centre, and we are actively seeking alternative venues.

“It is a very difficult situation we find ourselves in to find suitable properties, and landlords, who are able to accommodate our requirements to deliver the service.

“I know that we have considered more than 20 different options around the town, and are currently liaising with agents and owners on others, as we are keen to be able to offer the library service as soon as possible.”

Shropshire Council is setting up a working group, including Shropshire Council officers, local Shropshire Councillors and Whitchurch Town Council, to consider options for the future of the site.

Peggy Mullock, the county councillor for Whitchurch North, said: “I’d like to thank our library users for their patience and understanding, and would say if anyone in the community knows of a site that they think may be suitable, or if they know of properties that may be becoming vacant, to get in touch.

"It may be that we have already considered the site, but local people will have the best knowledge.”