Government to look at ways to support Whitchurch as it faces loss of civic centre

Ministers in the Levelling Up Department have agreed to look into ways to support the community if Whitchurch Civic Centre is torn down.

The building has been closed since September after the discovery of dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Further inspections revealed structural issues, made worse by the widespread existence of asbestos which would be disturbed by any works.

A recent report has recommended that the building is not safe for reopening and should be torn down. It suggested replacing it with a "mixed use" development.

At a meeting earlier this month, county councillors agreed to further investigate alternative options for the site's future.

The civic centre has been used by around 20 community groups for a variety of purposes, alongside Whitchurch Town Council and the local library service.

It was also due to be the new home of a driving test centre in Whitchurch after the town's previous test centre closed in 2022.

Now, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has said that ministers from the Government's Levelling Up Department have agreed to look at how they can support the town.

This comes after a meeting between the MP and Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young, called by the former to see what help might be available to safeguard the future of community facilities in Whitchurch.

In the pair's meeting, Ms Morgan said she stressed the vital role the civic centre plays for the Whitchurch community and explained to the Minister that it is crucial that the facility is either repaired or replaced.

According to the MP, the minister sympathised with the situation and encouraged further meetings with the Minister for Local Government to establish what options may be available for Shropshire Council to access the funding it needs.

While he confirmed that the Government is not able to directly fund the civic centre project, Minister Young made it clear that many options remain available to Shropshire Council that can ensure the community has the civic site it needs.

The MP is now in the process of organising discussions with the Minister for Local Government and with civil servants regarding other potential funding streams.

Ms Morgan said: “Whitchurch needs its civic centre back.

"It was useful to meet with the Minister and take the case to the Government. I explained the vital role that the civic plays for Whitchurch and the strength of feeling in the local community for restoring or replacing the centre, as demonstrated by the huge attendance at the public meeting and the thousands of signatures on the petition to Save the Civic.

“There are clear routes that the Levelling Up Department, Shropshire Council, and Whitchurch Town Council can take to access funding and move plans for a restored or replaced centre forward.

“I will be meeting with the Minister for Local Government and representatives from the Community Ownership Fund to stress how vital this facility is, and to do all I can to get residents the facilities they deserve.”