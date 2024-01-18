The authority now says there is no preferred option for the redevelopment of Whitchurch Civic Centre, which has been closed since September following the discovery of aerated concrete (RAAC) in the roof, after strong local reaction to a report which suggested the building could be pulled down and redeveloped as a part-residential scheme.

The report said an identified option to demolish and redevelop the site was the “most appropriate option to pursue”, saying it would deliver community services in Whitchurch town centre as part of a mixed-use scheme.

A delegation from Whitchurch Town Council addressed a meeting of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet at Shirehall to ask that the authority consider other options, including applying to the Government for levelling up funds to rescue the building.

Cabinet member for Housing and Assets Dean Carroll told the meeting the report had not made it clear what was being proposed, and that the council was considering “every alternative.”

“There’s been a slight misunderstanding about the recommendations in that we’re not recommending at this point to move forward with any of the options,” he said.

“Having taken a step back and read it externally I could see why that would appear not to be how it would be interpreted publicly.

“Firstly [the people of Whitchurch] need us to be clear about exactly what it is we’re proposing but secondly they need us to consider every alternative and that’s something that, while we have been considering alternatives, I think we haven’t set that out and we haven’t necessarily publicly kept the door open even if the internal intention was to keep that door open.”

A working group will now be formed to create a business case for each of the six options presented to cabinet by Tim Smith, the assistant director of commercial services.

Those options include replacing the roof of the existing building at a cost of £2.5m and mitigating the RAAC in the building with remedial works, both options which Shropshire Council says are not financially viable to pursue without external funding.

“The presence of RAAC within the civic centre is widespread, there is also asbestos in parts of the site as well which do complicate risk assessment for the building,” added Councillor Carroll.

“Our appetite for risk is minimal, and in this circumstance our priority is to minimise to every possible extent to members of the public, members of staff, tenants and third parties who may be using the building. It’s not a decision that was taken lightly to close it.

“The condition of the building, particularly the roof but also the condition of parts of the building with RAAC internally was such that the very strong recommendation from the experts was that this was the path to follow.”

An amended proposal to form a working group including Shropshire Council officers, county councillors and Whitchurch Town Council to create an options appraisal for the site, and bring forward business cases for all options listed, was approved by the cabinet.

A decision to serve notice on Whitchurch Town Council’s lease on the building was also withheld. Plans to proceed with finding alternative accommodation for the town’s library service will go ahead.