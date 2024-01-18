Fine for man who illegally put caravan on his land at nature reserve

Paul Trevor Martin was fined £1,298 at Wrexham Magistrates Court for leaving the caravan on land at Fenns Moss - a nature reserve near Whitchurch, just across the Welsh border.

He was prosecuted by Wrexham Council for being in breach of a Planning Enforcement Notice requiring him to remove it.

Mr Martin was warned he could face further prosecution if he now fails to remove the caravan promptly.

Councillor Hugh Jones, Wrexham Council's Lead Member for Planning and Public Protection, said: “This prosecution highlights the importance of following planning rules, which are there to help protect the local environment and communities.

“Our planning team is always keen to work positively with people and provide assistance to ensure regulations are followed.

“However, we take breaches very seriously and officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action – including prosecution – where necessary.”