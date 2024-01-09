Teenage girls due in court charged with criminal damage at Whitchurch Cricket Club

The girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, is charged with damaging Whitchurch Cricket Club Clubhouse on October 9, 2023, to the value of approximately £1,000.

She is set to appear for the first time at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The charge reads "On October 9, 2023 at Whitchurch in the county of Shropshire without lawful excuse, damaged Whitchurch Cricket Club Clubhouse to the value of approximately £1,000 belonging to Whitchurch Cricket Club intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged."

The offence if proven is contrary to sections 1(1) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.