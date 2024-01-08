Puppy 'damaged' when dumped in bag looking for new home after brother is adopted

Walter and Wally were one of seven puppies found dumped in a carrier bag near Whitchurch on the morning of December 4 last year. Of the litter only they survived.

The pair were taken to Southwater Vets in Telford by the team at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels for emergency treatment.

For the past few weeks, they've been hand-reared by Southwater vet nurse, Becca Crozier.

Walter has since been rehomed but Wally is now looking for a new home.

In a social media post, the team at Hilbrae said: "He needs a special home because he himself is a bit special.

"He was damaged when found, he had a serious head tilt and was inclined to fall over though he was feeding normally.

"His head tilt is gone, he no longer falls over but may have suffered some neurological damage."

The rescue centre said that Wally needs a home without small children or other male dogs where he can get extra special care.

For full details, contact Peter on 01952 541254