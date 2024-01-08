Elderly woman taken to hospital with serious injures after Whitchurch crash

A woman who was driving the car was freed by firefighters and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at just before 4pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on Station Road in Whitchurch.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford and Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly woman who was the driver of the car who was extricated from the car by the fire service.

"Once extricated, she was assessed and had sustained serious injuries.

"She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment. No further patients required treatment.”