Plans to convert empty listed office back into family home - but it needs 'urgent' repairs

The application to turn 29 St Mary’s Street in Whitchurch back into a home has been lodged with Shropshire Council.

The property, which was the former offices of Hibberts Solicitors, has been empty since 2019.

The mid-18th century, Grade II listed property is in need of some work, which is outlined in the design and access statement for the applicant, Rob Birkin.

The statement reads: “It was last used as offices but has been standing empty since the last tenant moved out in 2019. The building’s condition has deteriorated since and is in urgent need of repair and maintenance.

“The applicant seeks to convert the former offices back to a single-family dwelling, as it was originally built.

“Recognising the listed status of the property and its historic value, the applicant plans to carry out the conversion sensitively and in the least intrusive manner.”

The application states that no changes are proposed to the exterior of the property.

It continues: “The original layout of the house will be largely retained, with only one structural change proposed.

“A wall opening will be created between the front and the rear rooms on the left-hand side of the building. The two rooms combined will form an attractive kitchen, dining, and entertainment area with an appropriate size for a large house of this kind.

“An additional lounge will also be accommodated on ground floor, the rear part of the ground floor will be utilised for laundry, heating / utilities, and storage.

“The storage room in the rear wing with an external door will be used for bin and bike storage.

“In the left-hand side front room on first floor, which will be used as a bedroom, some recent non-structural partitions, currently forming a storage space, will be removed to re-instate the room in its original proportions.

“The adjacent first-floor front room will be converted into a bathroom fitted with a shower, WC, double wash basins as well as a free-standing bath.

“The existing WC’s will be modernised and retained as additional facilities. The other first floor rooms will be converted to bedrooms, a small study, storage space and a lounge area in the rear wing.

“The attic space will be used as a family area with hobby and games room and possibly a gym.”

Surviving historical features, such as the staircase, beams, fireplaces and shutters will be “retained and refurbished”.

Full details are available to view online on the Shropshire planning portal at: pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications, using the reference number: 23/05268/LBC