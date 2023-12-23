DA Roberts of Grindley Brook near Whitchurch posted its forecourt prices until Boxing Day on its Facebook page, saying the low prices will be in effect until Tuesday.

Petrol is 129.9p and diesel 142.9p.

The message said: "We would like to wish all our customers a very Merry Christmas and thank you all for your continued support over the last year."

Throughout the year the family-owned garage has called on major chains and supermarkets - with their bigger buying power - to drop their fuel prices.

Ricky Allman, finance director at DA Roberts, said: "We know what our buy-in price is week by week and we know the mark-up that we have to make.

“So that is what we stick to regardless of what prices are anywhere else. We never look at what others are selling their fuel for.”