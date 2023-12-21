Council agrees to spend less money next year

At a meeting of the town council last night, councillors voted to shrink the authority’s budget for the coming twelve month period, which it says is in recognition of the current economic situation facing the town’s residents.

The council’s total expenditure is budgeted to fall slightly in 2024-25 from £651,840 to £649,482.

As a result, residents in the Whitchurch Town Council area will see reductions of around 0.6 per cent in the town council precept portion of their council tax bill for the forthcoming financial year.

The council tax precept is the proportion of council tax allocated to the town or parish council, paid by residents in each respective area, and the reduction will represent minor relief for residents against a planned county-wide rise of 4.99 per cent by Shropshire Council.

The move comes despite uncertainty relating to Whitchurch Civic Centre, which is currently closed as work takes place to remove aerated concrete panels (RAAC) from the roof of the building. The building also houses the town’s library and registrar services.

Accounts show the town council spent around £50,000 of a budgeted £160,000 on the building in the current year to date, with the budget provisionally set at £154,315 for next year.

The Civic Centre makes up the second largest proportion of town council spending at 23.7 per cent, after salaries and pensions at 51.1 per cent.

Financial reports for the current year supplied as part of the proposals show the town council has made a saving by bringing delivery of some services in house, such as grounds maintenance and the upkeep of the town’s cemetery.

“We are pleased to submit a precept request with a minor decrease for each Council Tax Band Property for the 2024/25 Financial Year, recognising the economic challenges faced by households within the town,” said a spokesperson.

“This is despite the obvious uncertainties regarding the Civic Centre building.

“It has been extremely difficult to produce forecasts for the next financial year, given uncertainties surrounding the Civic Centre infrastructure and its current closure due to RAAC investigative and any reparative works.”