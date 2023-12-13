Police urge parents to talk to their children after group spotted on frozen pond

West Mercia Police officers in Whitchurch say they have been contacted by the Queensway Playing Fields Association regarding concerns they have had reported to them following the recent cold weather.

It was reported that a "small number" of children, thought to be aged between eight and 12, were seen exploring "on and around" the frozen fishing pond on Queensway Park.

The pond had iced over due to the recent low temperatures.

PC Ben Jones said in a neighbourhood alert: "The pond is very deep in parts, with a peat bed which would be very difficult to get out of if the ice broke.

"There are life rings installed near the water but we would like to encourage parents to talk to their children about water safety and the dangers of frozen ponds."

Information is available on cold water safety through the RNLI website at: rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/cold-water-shock.