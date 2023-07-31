Whitchurch Rotary helps foodbank feed vulnerable children during school holidays

By Megan HoweWhitchurchPublished:

Members of a Shropshire Rotary club have made a donation of £1,000 to help feed vulnerable children during the summer holidays.

Whitchurch Rotary president Graham King (left) and the club’s Community Services chair Phil Leigh present some of their £1,000 worth of food to Alan Scutt of Whitchurch Foodbank
Whitchurch Rotary president Graham King (left) and the club’s Community Services chair Phil Leigh present some of their £1,000 worth of food to Alan Scutt of Whitchurch Foodbank

Whitchurch Rotary has covered the cost of feeding 64 children in 22 local families for three weeks of the summer school holiday.

The club was responding to Whitchurch Foodbank’s work for families identified by local schools as needing extra holiday help because they don’t qualify for other Shropshire Council assistance.

The donation of £1,000 is “amazing” said the Foodbank chair Alan Scutt.

“We can’t thank Rotary enough for its continued support and encouragement for our ongoing work to help meet the needs of food poverty," Alan added.

"It’s particularly important at this time of year when we face the additional cost of providing summer support through the school holiday.”

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News