Whitchurch Rotary helps foodbank feed vulnerable children during school holidays

Whitchurch Rotary president Graham King (left) and the club’s Community Services chair Phil Leigh present some of their £1,000 worth of food to Alan Scutt of Whitchurch Foodbank

Whitchurch Rotary has covered the cost of feeding 64 children in 22 local families for three weeks of the summer school holiday.

The club was responding to Whitchurch Foodbank’s work for families identified by local schools as needing extra holiday help because they don’t qualify for other Shropshire Council assistance.

The donation of £1,000 is “amazing” said the Foodbank chair Alan Scutt.

“We can’t thank Rotary enough for its continued support and encouragement for our ongoing work to help meet the needs of food poverty," Alan added.