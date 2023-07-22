Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of man, 59, missing in north Shropshire

MISSING | Andrew Orrell, 59, from north Shropshire.

Andrew Orrell has links to Whitchurch and the surrounding areas, and he is known to spend time at the lakes around Ellesmere.

He's likely to be in his white Mercedes Citan van with a reg ending AWO.

Alongside a photograph of Andrew, officers released a description. He is described as white, 5’7” tall, bald and of slim build.

West Mercia Police added: "We, along with Andrew's family, are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Andrew or has any information about where he may be is asked to call 999 immediately quoting reference 120i of 21 July."