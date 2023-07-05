Aspire day encourages pupils to think big and chase their dreams

Tilstock School's Aspire day

The event brought together pupils, teachers, local businesses and prominent community figures, creating a memorable day filled with inspiration and motivation.

Aspire Day aimed to ignite the aspirations of pupils and help them realise the possibilities that lie ahead. The event featured an array of interactive sessions, engaging presentations, and hands-on activities designed to broaden pupils’ horizons and encourage them to reach for the stars.

Pupils had the opportunity to explore various career paths, discover their passions, and gain insights from accomplished professionals from diverse fields. The event boasted an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including successful entrepreneurs, paramedics, chefs, RAF helicopter pilots, business owners and community leaders, who shared their experiences and wisdom, leaving an indelible impact on the attendees.

Rowena Kaminski, Headteacher, said: "We believe in nurturing the aspirations of our pupils and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the future. Aspire Day is a platform for pupils to dream big, set ambitious goals, and pursue their passions. We are thrilled to see our pupils inspired and motivated by the incredible individuals who participated in this event."

One of the highlights of the event was arrival of a helicopter from RAF Shawbury with a team on board that spent the morning at the school showing pupils the aircraft, talking about the RAF and careers in aviation.

The children loved listening to Stuart Collins from Docket No 33 about managing his own successful, Michelin rated restaurant and his time on Great British Menu creating some exceptional dishes for the judges.

"The support and commitment from those that gave up their time to attend really does have a positive impact to the education and development of young minds – the whole team were so grateful and look forward to more events in the future," Ms Kaminski said.