Alderfest music festival organisers keen for return but say talks are needed

But the family-based leisure attraction says it will have to look at the feasibility of bringing such a large and costly event back to the lakeside venue.

Thousands of people enjoyed this year's AlderFest on Friday and Saturday, with headliners Sam Ryder and McFly.

Local artists who took part, including X-Factor finalist, Reece Wiltshire, from Llansantffraid, say they want to see the festival return.

A spokesperson for Alderford said. "Everyone here wants, more than anything to see AlderFest returning for 2024. It is an event that every member of staff is so proud of, and a weekend which we all look forward to all year.

"It is a lot of hard work and gave us a few sleepless nights, but it is all worth it to see customers creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"We will be having a lot of conversations over the next coming weeks, about the feasibility of AlderFest 2024 and put our heads together to try and make it happen.

"We are only a small, family-run business and putting on a festival comes with a lot of expenses, which will continue to grow.

"Therefore, we ask you to bear with us and trust that we are all going to be doing everything possible to bring you all AlderFest 2024."

Reece, who took to the stage on the Saturday afternoon, said: "It was such an electric feeling, playing my first ever festival at AlderFest. Everyone was really supportive the crowd was singing along.

"I’m so grateful to Rob and the team at Alderford Lake for making me feel really welcome. I hope AlderFest returns."

The Skydiver Tilstock members, who landed in the lake itself for the festival, said they would love to return. It was the first time they had performed a water landing.

Team leader Hans Donner said: "For water displays, the team utilises specific parachutes designed for water landings. The jumpers must also adapt their approach and landing techniques to touch down smoothly on the water surface, minimising impact and avoiding canopy falling on them.

"The skydivers themselves must be trained in water landing procedures. They learn how to assess wind direction, water conditions and suitable landing areas on the water surface. The team practices emergency scenarios specific to water landings and undergoes additional training in evacuation and survival techniques, such as using life boat extraction and buoyancy aids.