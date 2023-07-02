Family festival fun as Alderfest hits new heights on and off stage

McFly at Alderfest

At just it's second music festival Alderford, attracted Eurovision sensation, Sam Ryder and ever popular, McFly to Shropshire.

And the two headliners delighted the crowds when they joined forces on stage for a storming rendition of Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark.

Festival goers descended on the lakeside venue on the edge of Whitchurch from near and far for the family day on Saturday.

And the celebrities presenters of AJ and Curtis Pritchard, said they couldn't be prouder of having such an amazing festival on their own family's doorstep.

The brothers, who went to school at The White House in Whitchurch, a stone's throw from Alderford, still return to north Shropshire to visit relatives.

"We love coming to Alderford to swim. It's a wonderful set up here," Strictly star AJ said.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard at Alderfest

"We love everything it stands for, the family values and the chance to make memories that will last forever."

Last year the brothers took part in Alderfest in a smaller way, running dance workshops and taking part in some of the events.

"We were delighted to get to be the presenters this year and be involved 110 per cent," AJ said.

"Alderfest has developed so much. To be able to attract the likes of McFly and Sam Ryder is epic and shows the stature of the festival."

McFly's Tom and Harry at Alderfest

The pair said they were enjoying working together.

Curtis, who rose to fame in Love Island, said the were close in age, 28 and 27.

He said they got on well growing up.

"We had our moments as every brother do. But we were more competative in a good way. We loved extreme sports so we were always pushing each other. If Alderford had been open when we were growing up we would have been here all the time."

"Now we work well together in the various presenting roles we do."

For 30-year-old Abby Penny from nearby Prees seeing Sam Ryder was exciting enough. But the day was made even more special when the singer sent one of his plectrums via a security guard for Abby to take home.

A fan of Strictly said she loved seeing AJ as well.

Abbie Penny and her mum at Alderfest

Danielle Burnett from Whitchurch, her bridesmaids and friends, enjoyed a festival hen party at Alderfest before her wedding to Scott Martin later this month.

"It's been a perfect day," she said.

Danielle Burnett enjoys her Alderfest hen party with bridesmaids Cara Cesieisia and Alisha Crewe and mother of the groom Lorraine Ridgeway

Rhian and Loti (crr) Roberts travelled all the way from Denbigh and said the festival was brilliantly organised.

Shrewsbury friends, Lucy Perks, Stacie Jones, Kate McCormick and Keira Holder, couldn't wait to see McFly.

"We thought it would be able to have a day out to see them close to home and bring back memories of growing up with the music of McFly," Lucy said.

"It's a great set up."

Lucy Perks, Stacie Jones, Kate McCormick and Keira Holder at Alderfest

Taking time out by Alderford Lake to watch the Skydivers from Tilstock, were Bridget Tate from Shrewsbury, her boyfriend, Charlie Sparrow and friend, Louisa Harman who travelled from Cirencester.

"I'd like to do some more cold water swimming and the lake here looks wonderful," Bridget said.

"I came to Alderfest last year and told Louisa how good it was."

Bridget Tate and Louisa Harman spot a mermaid in Alderford Lake

For the experience skydivers, landing in the water was a completely new challenge.

Hans Donner said: "We spent three weeks training to ensure the water landing was perfect."

Joining AJ and Curtis opening Alderfest were members of the Chester based, House of Dance, before X-Factor finalist, Reece Wiltshire, from Llansantffraid, began the musical entertainment.

Throughout the afternoon visitors could enjoy activities on the lake and on dry land before Aston Merrygold, formerly of JLS and soul singer Heather Small sang through the afternoon.

DJ, The Artful Dodger got the evening crowds ready for the headliners, Sam Ryder and McFly.