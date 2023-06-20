Camel racing returns to north Shropshire

Camel racing at Calverhall Playing Fields

The popular Great North Shropshire Camel Races are set to take place on Sunday, June 25 from 10:30am to 5:00pm at Calverhall Playing Fields between Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

The family -friendly event will also see a range of activities take place on Sunday, including a fun dog show, kids assault course main arena events, plus hte usual tombolas and stalls.

Organiser Andy Cooke said: "Prepare to be amazed as real camels take to the track in six exhilarating races, showcasing their incredible speed and agility.

"Cheer on your favourites as they gallop towards the finish line, delivering a spectacle like no other.

"Whether you're a seasoned camel racing enthusiast or a first-time attendee, this event guarantees an action-packed day of entertainment."

Admission cost's £5.00 per person, with free entry for children under 14. Gates open at 10:30 am, and the excitement continues until 5:00 pm.