Emergency services responded to 999 calls following the collision which happened just before 4.40pm on Friday .

It happened on the A41 westbound at Belton, before the junction for the A525 Wrexham Road.

No one was trapped in the vehicles. Firefighters from Whitchurch were able to make them electrically safe within 15 minutes.

The crash meant that the busy trunk road was partially blocked, with queuing traffic.