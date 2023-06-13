Community groups could benefit from company's environment grants

Whitchurch

The Freedom Fund – Freedom Fibre’s community fund for good and green projects is set to invest thousands of pounds in environmental projects in areas where it is rolling out its lightning-fast, full-fibre network.

Community non-profit groups active within Freedom Fibre’s build footprint, which includes Whitchurch, can apply for grants of between £250 and £500 to help deliver their environmental projects.

In 2022, Freedom Fibre provided funds for a range of projects such as community orchards and gardens, solar panels and habitat improvement projects. This year, the Freedom Fund will provide thousands more for community non-profit groups located in:

Neil McArthur, Chief Executive Officer at Freedom Fibre, said: “Last year, we became England’s first alt-net to establish a community fund that supports the environmental projects in the communities where we are rolling out our network. We’re building on last year’s successes by extending our fund to reach an even broader range of community groups, and I can’t wait to see what applications we receive this time round.”

Community non-profit groups interested in applying to the Freedom Fund can find out more and apply at www.freedomfibre.com/fund. Applications of grants between £250 and £500 can be made online and must be made before 5pm on July 21.