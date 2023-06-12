Internet hit 'Cor Bach' raise record amount for Whitchurch Rotary and supported charities

Cor Bach

The concert, which took place in St Alkmund’s Church and was supported by saxophonist Oliver Pritchard Jones, was a follow-up to their first fundraising appearance last year.

Back by popular demand, the group returned this year to delight a Whitchurch audience with renditions of chart hits and Broadway tunes.

Rotary organiser, David Pritchard Jones celebrated its success and said: "The larger audience knew what to expect this time, turned out in force, and raised nearly twice the amount.

“We are especially grateful for the ‘box office’ support we were given by Gallery Flowers in the High Street and Sole in Green End who very kindly sold tickets for us."

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards Rotary prostate cancer testing and Inner Wheel’s breast cancer initiatives.

‘Cor Bach’ is an acapella spin-off group from the acclaimed Staffordshire-based ‘Daleian Singers’ who were voted ‘Best UK Choir’ at the 2019 Cornwall International Festival of Male Voices.

The nine singers got a taste of internet fame when a video of them, singing in a pub after choir practice, went viral on social media and attracted millions of likes.

They have since performed with the likes of Alfie Boe and Russell Watson and recently took a major title at the Midlands Choir of the Year competition in Lichfield.