Police advise people to "take care" as trucks roll up for north Shropshire town's annual truck show

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished:

Police have asked people to take care around a town's rugby club where there will be a big annual event taking place at the weekend.

Picture: Whitchurch Police
Picture: Whitchurch Police

The Whitchurch Truck Show on Saturday and Sunday will be held once again at the town's rugby club at Edgeley Park, and is sure to attract a large number of visitors.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the police team in Whitchurch, said: "As with other years, trucks of all shapes and sizes will be arriving at the Rugby Club in the days before the 10th and leaving on the evening of the 11th.

"Please take care when in the area of the rugby club, whether driving, cycling or on foot. Marshalls will be in place to assist with any problems.

"If you are intending to attend the event, have a great day out."

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News