Police advise people to "take care" as trucks roll up for north Shropshire town's annual truck show

Picture: Whitchurch Police

The Whitchurch Truck Show on Saturday and Sunday will be held once again at the town's rugby club at Edgeley Park, and is sure to attract a large number of visitors.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the police team in Whitchurch, said: "As with other years, trucks of all shapes and sizes will be arriving at the Rugby Club in the days before the 10th and leaving on the evening of the 11th.

"Please take care when in the area of the rugby club, whether driving, cycling or on foot. Marshalls will be in place to assist with any problems.