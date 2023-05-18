Shropshire community pub celebrates winning "Rural Oscar" after being judged best in the UK

The team from the White Lion at Ash with local MP Helen Morgan at the Houses of Parliament

The White Lion at Ash Magna near Whitchurch, won the award for ‘Best Country Pub’ in Britain at the Countryside Alliance’s awards, announced at the House of Lords on Wednesday .

Shaun Embrey, the pub's manager, celebrated the accolade on social media.

"We've only gone and won the UK's best country pub," he said.

"There were some absolutely outstanding pubs that were in the category for the champion title, and it was truly an honour to meet some of the best landlords in the UK.

"This award could not have been achieved without the incredible hard work, dedication, and consistent effort from the White Lion team.

"We truly value all that you do for the pub and the fantastic service you provide."

He added his thanks to loyal customers, community, and shareholders, saying that the pub would not be able to survive and thrive without their support and friendship.

"Once again," he said. "We are humbled by all who have supported the pub over the years. We simply cannot put it into words of how overwhelmed and grateful we are to have achieved 'The best Pub in the UK' title.

Rural businesses across the UK are invited each year by the Countryside Alliance to enter for a ‘Rural Oscar’ across several categories with awards presented in the House of Lords to the victors.

Local MP Helen Morgan was able to join the White Lion team in their celebrations at the 'Rural Oscars', having visited the pub last year for the famous Ash Fest and backed their nomination for Best Country Pub earlier this year.

Ms Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “It is wonderful to see a fantastic North Shropshire local given the recognition it deserves.

“The White Lion is a pub, but it is so much more than that too – it is the hub of the village, something I saw for myself at last year’s Ash Fest!

“Hopefully this well-deserved win puts a spring in the step of Shaun and the whole team, and shows that community owned pubs can thrive in places like North Shropshire."

Members of the community took the opportunity of the retirement of the long standing pub owners to raise money to purchase The White Lion and do some refurbishment.

More than 170 people bought shares, raising over £220,000 to make The White Lion North Shropshire’s first community-owned pub. This was further supported by grant and loan support from The Plunkett Foundation through their ‘More than a Pub’ programme. This has enabled the Lion to keep roaring, and we go from strength to strength.