Fire crew dashes from Shropshire into Cheshire to report of a car blaze

Whitchurch Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters were scrambled up the A41 to Bickley Moss at 9am on Sunday after getting the over the border call.

When they arrived on the scene they found that the incident was caused by overheating brakes.

The incident was put down as a false alarm and declared finished at 9.31am.

A fire crew from Shrewsbury was sent to another incident that did not turn out to be as serious as it might have been.

They were scrambled at 11.16am to an address in Steepside where an automatic fire alarm was going off.

When they arrived they found a small fire involving food in microwave oven which was out on arrival of the emergency crew.