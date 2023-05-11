Notification Settings

Person cut out of car wreckage following crash in north Shropshire

By David Tooley

Firefighters cut a trapped person out of the wreckage of a two car crash in north Shropshire.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances and a rescue tender were scrambled from Prees and Whitchurch with an operations officer at 9.42pm on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene at Whitchurch Road, in Whitchurch, they found and incident involving two cars, with one person trapped. They used cutting equipment and small equipment to release the person.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fuire & Rescue Service said: "Incident involved two cars, one person trapped, crews used Holmatro cutting equipment and small gear."

The fire service declared its part in the incident was over at 10.42pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

