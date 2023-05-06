Police appeal for information to continue on nitrous oxide gas canisters dumped in Whitchurch

Canisters like these have been found in Whitchurch. Picture: Whitchurch Police

Officers say the response is very much appreciated and they want residents to continue providing crucial information on canisters they find in the town.

The gas in the canisters, known as laughing gas, has been used to give people a particular reaction but breathing it in can have serious side effects.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the policing team in Whitchurch, said: "Just a quick thank you, from the team, to all that have helped with the request for information on the nitrous oxide cannisters that have been found/discarded in the Whitchurch area. The response was very much appreciated.

"We would still like to hear if anyone has found more of these or has any information on who is responsible."