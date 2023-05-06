Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for information to continue on nitrous oxide gas canisters dumped in Whitchurch

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished:

Police in north Shropshire have thanked the community for helping them in an appeal for information about nitrous oxide canisters dumped in Whitchurch.

Canisters like these have been found in Whitchurch. Picture: Whitchurch Police
Canisters like these have been found in Whitchurch. Picture: Whitchurch Police

Officers say the response is very much appreciated and they want residents to continue providing crucial information on canisters they find in the town.

The gas in the canisters, known as laughing gas, has been used to give people a particular reaction but breathing it in can have serious side effects.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the policing team in Whitchurch, said: "Just a quick thank you, from the team, to all that have helped with the request for information on the nitrous oxide cannisters that have been found/discarded in the Whitchurch area. The response was very much appreciated.

"We would still like to hear if anyone has found more of these or has any information on who is responsible."

Please e-mail the team inbox, whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk or use the online reporting facility on the West Mercia Police website if you have any information. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News