Nitrous oxide canisters found in Whitchurch area prompt police 'danger' alert

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished:

Police have appealed for the public's help if they see a certain type of nitrous oxide canister.

Picture: Whitchurch police
Officers in the Whitchurch area have taken a picture of large canisters with the brand name Roselle and a bag filled with smaller purple canisters.

PCSO Graeme Baines, of the policing team in Whitchurch, said: "If any one comes across these type canisters could they please let the safer neighbourhood team know via our e mail address, whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk .

"There have been a few areas that they have been found in and around Whitchurch, also just over the Cheshire border."

PCSO Baines says these are nitrous oxide canisters where the gas is generally 'decanted' into a balloon, it is then inhaled.

He adds: "Nitrous oxide - laughing gas or as in gas and air - is highly dangerous in this state and can cause damage to the nervous system.

"The canisters are widely used in the catering business."

