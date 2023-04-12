Family's outpouring of pride in tribute to 'loving' 19-year-old killed in crash

‘Much adored’ – Felix John Davies

Felix John Davies, from Whitchurch, was the passenger in a Ford Fiesta that was involved in a collision on the A530.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Sunday on Whitchurch Road near to the junction of the A525.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of those involved, Felix died at the scene.

His family have paid tribute, speaking of their pride in the 'kind and caring' 19-year-old.

They said: “Our darling Felix was tragically taken on April 9, 2023.

“He was a much-adored first child of Chris and Liane and an idolised big brother to Summer and Jenson.

“He was born at Trafford General in Manchester in 2004 and moved to Whitchurch at three months old.

“Felix attended Prees Primary School and Thomas Adams Secondary School and was one of the Covid year kids at GCSE. After leaving school he went on to achieve an apprenticeship level qualification in digital marketing.

“Since then, he worked full time at The White Lion in Ash Magna. He loved people, and people loved him, and his natural effervescence ensured he was a firm favourite with the customers.

“He had a very promising career in hospitality and his love for the job quickly saw him promoted to bar supervisor, working towards an assistant manager role.

“He truly loved life. Felix was fun loving – a born entertainer, who was quick-witted and very funny. He was very kind and caring and always looked after Summer. They were inseparable from the moment she was born.

“As a child, he loved acting and played key roles with Shawbury Players theatre group. He also enjoyed cookery after gaining a distinction in the subject at GCSE.

“As a usual teenager he loved gaming, going out with friends and attending many parties.

“He truly made his family very proud, and we loved him deeply.

“He will be desperately missed by Liane, Chris and Victoria, Summer and Jenson, grandads Paul and John, and all of his aunties, uncles and cousins.”

A 20-year-old man from Whitchurch was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.